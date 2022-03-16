STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP on backfoot ahead of Cuttack Municipal Corporation urban polls

Open dissent over selection of candidates for the forthcoming polls is not helping its cause. 

Published: 16th March 2022 06:07 AM

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The BJP which was once considered a dominant party in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) polls is struggling to bring back its glory days. The saffron party failed to touch two digit numbers in the last two CMC elections and is in no better situation now. 

Political observers feel it would be difficult for BJP to reverse its decline in the civic body election since 2009 as it continues to be mired in organisational disarray and deep factionalism. Open dissent over the selection of candidates for the forthcoming polls is not helping its cause. 

Large-scale discontentment is brewing among the party workers who alleged that the views of the cadre have been ignored in the selection of candidates. Candidates who are not even primary members of the party have been put up in many seats, which has resulted in dissidents contesting independently. 

In 2004, the Cuttack municipality became a Corporation with the abolition of the chairman post and the creation of the Mayor post. In the same year, CMC election was conducted with 48 wards. The BJP had won highest 18 corporator posts while Congress had bagged 13 wards and BJD finishing third with only 11. Six corporators had won as independent candidates. BJP’s Nibedita Pradhan was elected as first Mayor of CMC, while BJD’s Madhu Sudan Sahu became the deputy Mayor. 

In 2009, the number of wards in Cuttack increased to 54, but the BJP was able to win in only two wards, Congress got eight, while the BJD won absolute majority and formed the council alone by winning 37 wards. 

The CMC election in 2014 was conducted with the number of wards increasing to 59. At that time, BJD had won in 36 wards and Congress in nine, while BJP managed to get only three. As many as 10 independent candidates were elected. 

Meanwhile, for the upcoming urban polls, the party is yet to pick a candidate for the corporator post in Ward No 38 after its nominee Sobha Pandey withdrew her candidature. 

“We are looking for a suitable candidate to give support after our candidate lured by the ruling BJD withdrew her nomination paper,” said senior BJP leader Nayan Kishore Mohanty.

