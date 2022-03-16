Liquor sale banned in areas going to polls for 5 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: TWIN cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and other urban areas of the State will go dry for five days for smooth conduct of urban local body (ULB) elections in the State.

Excise Commissioner Ashish Kumar Singh has asked district collectors to stop sale of liquor in the urban centres going to polls from 5 pm of March 22 to March 26.

“You are requested to ensure closure of all licensed premises for retail sale of foreign liquor/IMFL/country liquor in all the ULBs from 5pm of March 22 to March 26,” Singh said in a letter to all the district collectors on Tuesday.

As per the provisions of Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, no spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or other substances of like nature will be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, in the polling areas during the period.

Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants run by anyone, even if they are issued different categories of licences for possession and supply of liquor, will not be permitted to serve liquor. Storage of liquor by individuals will also be curtailed during the period and restrictions on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises will be enforced.