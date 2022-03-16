STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Low pressure formation likely in southwest Bay of Bengal: IMD

Officials at Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said there has been no forecast regarding intensification and path of the system so far.

Published: 16th March 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone

A low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal which might develop into a cyclonic storm. (Photo | Abhishek G, EPS))

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Tuesday. 

“A cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO) on March 10, now lies over EIO and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. A low pressure area is likely to form over the same region in the next 24 hours,” said the IMD in its tropical weather outlook for the north Indian Ocean (Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea).   

Officials at Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said there has been no forecast regarding the intensification and path of the system so far.  However, a clear picture will emerge in this regard after the system forms, they said. 

On the other hand, the met officials issued a heatwave alert for parts of Odisha for the next three days from March 16 to 18. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Angul, Nayagarh, Khurda, Balasore and Mayurbhanj on Wednesday, and Sambalpur and Jharsuguda on Thursday. The heatwave will continue in Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Angul, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda on March 18. 
As many as 12 places recorded temperature above 38 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Angul was the hottest place of the State with 39.7 degree Celsius. Mercury level was also 38.1 degree Celsius in Bhubaneswar and 38 degree Celsius in Cuttack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Cyclonic Storm Bay of Bengal
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp