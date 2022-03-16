Low pressure formation likely in southwest Bay of Bengal: IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Tuesday.

“A cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO) on March 10, now lies over EIO and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. A low pressure area is likely to form over the same region in the next 24 hours,” said the IMD in its tropical weather outlook for the north Indian Ocean (Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea).

Officials at Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said there has been no forecast regarding the intensification and path of the system so far. However, a clear picture will emerge in this regard after the system forms, they said.

On the other hand, the met officials issued a heatwave alert for parts of Odisha for the next three days from March 16 to 18. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Angul, Nayagarh, Khurda, Balasore and Mayurbhanj on Wednesday, and Sambalpur and Jharsuguda on Thursday. The heatwave will continue in Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Angul, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda on March 18.

As many as 12 places recorded temperature above 38 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Angul was the hottest place of the State with 39.7 degree Celsius. Mercury level was also 38.1 degree Celsius in Bhubaneswar and 38 degree Celsius in Cuttack.