Madhusmita to secure food, shelter for urban poor

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Urban flooding, security of women and the elderly besides housing for all are the three main poll planks of Congress Mayor candidate for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Madhusmita Acharya.

She opined that the ruling BJD’s victory in the recently-concluded panchayat polls will have no impact on the elections to  the urban local body (ULB) here. “People want development and that is what they will vote for, not any political party,” she said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Acharya said although Bhubaneswar is recognised as a Smart City, it lacks the basic amenities for the urban poor. She said her plan for development of the city, if voted to power, includes basic amenities like housing and food for all those staying on the roads and under the flyovers.

In her election campaign, Acharya is highlighting issues like bad roads and drainage system and the never-ending city flooding menace. “These issues need to be immediately addressed to ensure that the citizens do not face any inconvenience in their day-to-day lives. Besides, there is also a need to cover all areas of the city under CCTV surveillance for the safety of women and senior citizens,” she said.

The Smart City projects also need a big push as many of them have been pending since a long time, she added. Acharya, who is the daughter-in-law of former Congress MLA from Dharamsala late KC Panda, also pointed out parking woes in the city. “I was the general secretary of the students union when I was studying Plus III in Kamala Nehru Women’s College in Bhubaneswar. I used to accompany my father-in-law during his visits to meet people. So, understanding their problems and planning mitigation measures has always been a part of my life,” said the Congress leader who is hopeful that people will vote for her.

