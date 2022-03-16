Man fatally runs down cousin over property dispute, arrested

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A man fatally run down his cousin with a truck over a property dispute in Balisahi village here on Monday night, police said. The accused, identified as Ajaya Malik, was arrested by Jenapur police on Tuesday. He reportedly killed his 39-year-old cousin Akshaya Malik over some property-related dispute.

Sources said Ajaya, a truck driver by profession, was at loggerheads with Akshaya over a patch of land and they used to engage in fights regularly. The accused wanted to eliminate his cousin and accordingly, hatched a plan to kill Akshaya by running him down with his truck and frame it as an accident.

On Monday night, Ajaya reached Akshaya’s house with his truck and started to hurl abuses at him. When Akshaya came out, the accused crushed him under the wheels of his truck. After committing the crime, Ajaya fled the spot with his vehicle.

Family members rushed Akshaya to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC) where the doctor declared him brought dead. On being informed, Jenapur police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Basing on the complaint filed by Akshaya’s family members, police registered a case. Jenapur IIC Umakanta Nayak said the accused was arrested and his truck seized. The murder was a fallout of a property dispute between families of the accused and deceased. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, the IIC added.