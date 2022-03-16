Man swindles Rs 15 crore from people, held

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Sadar police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man of Badasingha village on charges of defrauding several people across the state to the tune of Rs 15 crore on pretext of investing in the share market. The scam came to light after one Kamalakanta Sahoo of Karigarsahi in Dhenkanal lodged an FIR accusing the fraudster, Satyaranajan Hota of duping him of Rs 1 crore.

Sadar SDPO Bikash Behura said Hota left his job in Merchant Navy and formed a company named Purple Cualbs Financial Ltd in 2018 with head office at Bhubaneswar. After appointing his wife Pallabi Mishra and Kolkata-based doctor Uttam Lenka as directors of the company, he engaged several persons to collect money from people to invest in share market.Initially, people believed him as they were getting Rs 25,000 per month by investing Rs 5 lakh at a time.

This helped Hota in expanding his business across Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur and other states like West Bengal. This way, he collected more than Rs 15 crore. Raids conducted at Hota’s Patia office after receiving the complaint blew the lid off the scam.