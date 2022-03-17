200 acre temple land grabbed, Endowments officials in dark

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Over 200 acre of temple land in Koraput’s Nandapur has been grabbed in the last 30 years but the Endowments authorities have no idea about it. Since 1985, the land adjacent to various temples have been encroached and illegally recorded in the names of sevayat family members. Some sevayats have even reportedly sold the land to others in connivance with unscrupulous staff in the sub-registrar office at Pottangi.

Former Nandapur block chairperson Gopal Bebarta said more than 20 ancient temples including Siddheswar temple at Thuba and Bana Durga temple at Jolaput are under the Endowments Commission. While Pottangi tehsilsar is the Endowments officer of the temples, the local tehsil is the sub-registrar office for registration of land.

Earlier, the temples were under Jeypore royal family and managed by various bodies of sevayats like Brahmins, Gouda, Kumbhars and Pangi community. The then Jeypore King had distributed the land to these sevayats for upkeep. Accordingly, the sevayats looked after around 300 acre of cultivable land of temples besides providing services at the shrines.

After abolition of Zamindari system, the temples along with the land were brought under the Endowments Commission. Bebarta alleged that while majority of the sevayats stopped providing services at the temple, a few continued with the practice. Many sevayats have recorded the temple land under their watch in their names while some have even sold land to others,” he claimed.

Tushar Mohanty, a local resident, alleged that the last registration of temple land was made at the Pottangi tehsil office in 2017. The in-charge tehsildar of Pottangi SS Mishra said he was not aware of the status of the temple land and will look into the matter.

District registrar Sukanta Pujari said temple land is not saleable without the permission of the Endowments Commission. The records need to be verified to ascertain the status of the Endowments land. Basing on Mohanty’s allegation, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner of Southern Range recently directed Nandapur tehsildar Narsingha Gadba to investigate the matter and submit a report. Gadba has already formed a committee consisting of revenue inspectors and supervisors for probe.

