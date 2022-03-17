Community engagement helped regenerate forests, finds study

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Community participation in joint forest management (JFM) activities has led to 70 per cent reduction in pressure on forests and hazards like forest fire, felling of timber and grazing have been reduced by 50 per cent. Other benefits like increased regeneration of forests, employment and collection of non-timber forest produce has added to the income of the community.

These were the outcomes of an independent third-party assessment study of JFM in the State. The results of the empirical study were placed in a colloquium held here on Wednesday for expert views and further improvement.

Inaugurating the colloquium, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said, “Odisha model of JFM had proved successful during last year’s consistent growth in forest canopy, density and wildlife.” He said the people inhabiting the core areas of the sanctuary have come forward to accept the government’s scheme for voluntary shifting to fringe areas and the initiative will be a success when they would find more remunerative means of livelihood.

Mahapatra asked the Forest department to make the new strategies of forest management more transformative, keeping people and their livelihood at the center. He called upon the field-level officers to have regular meetings with the forest and village committees and assess their basic requirements through direct discussions. He said funds for the purpose would not be a constraint, and the government would provide all other support.

Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment, Mona Sharma said with encouraging learning from JFM, the State is now on its path towards a more transformative model which she termed as ‘JFM++’.

Focus will now be on sustainable forest management through empowerment of the community and collaborative efforts with different departments for enhancement of livelihood opportunities for the community, she added.

Presenting outcomes of the assessment, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sishir Ratho said as of now 14,222 VSSs and environment development committees have been formed in 30 districts.