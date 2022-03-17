Puri servitor gunned down in ‘revenge hit’

By Express News Service

PURI: In what is believed to be a revival of the decade-old enmity between servitor groups, the general secretary of Suar Mahasuar Nijog of Puri temple Krushna Chandra Pratihari alias Kalia Padhihari was gunned down by unknown assailants inside the Barabati Jaga of Harachandi Sahi under Town police limits on Wednesday.

The killing of Pratihari, who was also a former member of the Shri Jagannath temple managing committee, is stated to be in revenge for the murder of a powerful servitor Taluchha Bhagban Simhari in 2012. According to sources, Pratihari, who is the secretary of Jagaghar (school of traditional martial arts), was at the place when, around 10.40 am, two men dashed in and fired two shots from point blank range, killing him on the spot.Locals rushed Pratihari to district headquarters hospital here where doctors declared him brought dead. Town police have sent the body for postmortem.

The Brother of the deceased, Narasingh has lodged a complaint naming at least three persons allegedly involved in the killing. Police have recovered two empty cartridges and a pair of footwear from the spot.

Puri SP K Vishal Singh said four teams of senior officers have been formed to nab the killers. Police have identified the persons from CCTV footage. All entry and exit points to and from the town have been sealed and vehicles are being searched.

On September 12, 2012, Simhari alias Guna was shot dead from point-blank range at Panchayat Jaga located in Harachandi Sahi. He was a member of the civic body council. Police had then arrested six persons including Pratihari in the Guna murder case and chargesheeted them.

Senior BJD leader and former Minister Maheswar Mohanty was also in shadow over the case. While trial of accused persons in the case was in progress, miscreants had fired at Mohanty, but he survived.After a prolonged legal fight for nine years, the additional sessions court on January 19 this year acquitted all the accused persons including Pratihari.

Meanwhile, police presence in the area has been beefed up after the incident, with residents of Harchandi Sahi being in a state of panic. Moreover, there were a few persons present inside the Jagaghar at the time of the murder but none has came forward as witness.