School van radiator explodes, three students hurt

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: At least three students, aged between 5 and 12 years, sustained injuries after the radiator of the school van in which they were travelling, exploded at Marshaghai here on Wednesday. The injured children are students of Classes I, II and VII in a private English medium school in Marshaghai. They were returning home from school when the mishap took place. The victims suffered burn injuries and were rushed to the local community health centre. Their condition is stable.

Marshaghai IIC PK Kanungo said as per preliminary investigation, there was a leakage in the radiator due to overheating and all of a sudden, the heat exchanger apparatus exploded. Sources said many unsafe vehicles are being used to ferry children to schools in the district.

“The Supreme Court has made it mandatory for schools to ply only yellow buses for students so that the vehicles can be distinguished easily. But most of the parents prefer vans and auto-rickshaws over buses as these are more convenient in rural areas. It is for the schools to ensure that vehicles follow all the guidelines,” said Amarbar Biswal, a social worker.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Kendrapara has launched a probe into the incident. The fitness, ownership and other details of the vehicle besides licence of the driver are being verified, said an RTO official.

Man kills mother

Puri: Unable to bear a huge loss in business, a 35-year-old man allegedly killed his mother at Subhadra Colony within Marine police limits here on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Bishnu Dixit. Police said Bishnu attacked his mother Gunalata Dixit with an iron road killing her on the spot. The accused’s father, brother and sister-in-law also sustained injuries in the attack and have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital. Sources said Bishnu and his brother had taken a loan of `40 lakh and started a service centre for vehicles. However, their business failed. Unable to bear the loss, the accused in a fit of rage attacked his family members.