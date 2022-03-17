STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

School van radiator explodes, three students hurt

At least three students, aged between 5 and 12 years, sustained injuries after the radiator of the school van in which they were travelling, exploded at Marshaghai here on Wednesday.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

One of the injured students undergoing treatment at Marshaghai CHC | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  At least three students, aged between 5 and 12 years, sustained injuries after the radiator of the school van in which they were travelling, exploded at Marshaghai here on Wednesday. The injured children are students of Classes I, II and VII in a private English medium school in Marshaghai. They were returning home from school when the mishap took place. The victims suffered burn injuries and were rushed to the local community health centre. Their condition is stable.  

Marshaghai IIC PK Kanungo said as per preliminary investigation, there was a leakage in the radiator due to overheating and all of a sudden, the heat exchanger apparatus exploded. Sources said many unsafe vehicles are being used to ferry children to schools in the district.

“The Supreme Court has made it mandatory for schools to ply only yellow buses for students so that the vehicles can be distinguished easily. But most of the parents prefer vans and auto-rickshaws over buses as these are more convenient in rural areas. It is for the schools to ensure that vehicles follow all the guidelines,” said Amarbar Biswal, a social worker.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Kendrapara has launched a probe into the incident. The fitness, ownership and other details of the vehicle besides licence of the driver are being verified, said an RTO official.

Man kills mother
Puri: Unable to bear a huge loss in business, a 35-year-old man allegedly killed his mother at Subhadra Colony within Marine police limits here on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Bishnu Dixit. Police said Bishnu attacked his mother Gunalata Dixit with an iron road killing her on the spot. The accused’s father, brother and sister-in-law also sustained injuries in the attack and have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital. Sources said Bishnu and his brother had taken a loan of `40 lakh and started a service centre for vehicles. However, their business failed. Unable to bear the loss, the accused in a fit of rage attacked his family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp