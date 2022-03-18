STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
986 healthcare projects running in mining areas: Joshi

He said the safety, health and welfare of workers employed in mines are regulated by the Mines Act, 1952.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that 590 projects have been undertaken under environment preservation and pollution control and 986 projects under the healthcare sector in Odisha till December 2021.

Replying to a question from BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, Joshi said environment preservation, pollution control as well as healthcare are the high priority areas of Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) under which projects are carried out using District Mineral Foundations (DMF) funds.

Further, necessary provisions have been made in the Metalliferous Mines Regulations 1961 and the Coal Mines Regulations 2017 for the protection of miners from dust, smoke and noxious gases while working within the mine boundary.

As per the information provided by the State government, the lessees are taking appropriate steps for preservation of the environment and mitigate pollution generated from the mines as per the stipulation of the environment clearance, consent to operate and other such clearances.

As per the provisions of the Employees’ Compensation Act, 1923, the employers are liable to pay compensation if personal injury is caused to an employee by accident arising in the course of employment.

