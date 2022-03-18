STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD and Congress raise pitch to win on poll battlefield 

As the date for the election inches closer, the political leaders have intensified their campaigns in all 23 Wards of the municipality.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Irrespective of the high voltage campaigning by political parties, elections to the Jagatsinghpur municipality is likely to witness a fierce battle between BJD MLA Prasant Muduli  and Congress leader Chiranjib Biswal, both making desperate attempts to bag a majority through their respective candidates in the urban polls. 

As the date for the election inches closer, the political leaders have intensified their campaigns in all 23 Wards of the municipality. While Muduli is keen on continuing the winning streak of the party, Congress’ Biswal is aiming at reclaiming the party’s stature by winning seats like that of 2013 urban elections. 

For the chairperson post, the ruling party has fielded Rajashree Mohapatra, wife of BJD town unit president Priyabrata Mohapatra. Rajashree’s opponents are Archana Singh (Congress), Pankajini (BJP) and Jhilina Das (Independent). All the women contestants are reportedly new to politics though their family members have  been elected councillors many times.

Sources say, retaining the chairperson seat is now a matter of prestige for the Congress party, specially Biswal, given the party’s drubbing in Jagatsinghpur and Naugaon blocks. Both blocks come under Jagatsinghpur assembly seat where the former MLA was defeated by Muduli in the last assembly elections. 

Party leaders say after a series of defeat, strengthening the Congress hold in Jagatsinghpur municipality has been Biswal’s main agenda and he is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in different Wards. The BJD too is on its toes.

Exuding confidence, BJD chairperson candidate Rajashree Mohapatra said, "I am hopeful to win my debut contest.  The MLA is visiting wards and inaugurating many development projects which will help us win a majority,” she hoped.

On the other hand, her Congress counterpart Archana Singh asserted that the party has a strong hold in the municipality. "Voters have expressed anger over corruption in government projects and this hopefully will work in our favour. Our leader Biswal is accompanying us to garner support,” she added.

Since Muduli and Biswal are not residents of Jagatsinghpur or Naugaon, political observers feel their career prospects in Jagatsinghpur assembly segment is uncertain. Hence, both are trying to not just win the urban polls but also strengthen their hold for the coming general elections.

