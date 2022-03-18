BJD may not repeat panchayat results in ULBs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Halfway through the campaigning for the urban local body (ULB) elections scheduled on March 24, the ruling BJD seems to have realised that things may not be easy for the party as it was the case in the panchayat polls.

After losing to BJD in its western Odisha stronghold in the panchayat polls, the BJP has started its campaign for the ULB elections with a renewed vigour to make its presence felt in the area. The Congress presence will, however, be limited to some pockets including south Odisha districts and Balangir in western Odisha.

The BJD is also going to face a spirited challenge in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the BJP campaign being spearheaded by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi. While the ruling party is banking on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s image and welfare measures announced by the government through a number of freebies before the announcement of the ULB elections.

Besides, the BJD is also following the practice of putting MLAs in charge of different areas as it had done successfully in the panchayat and other elections. Sources said that eight MLAs have been put in charge of 24 wards in Bhubaneswar North Assembly constituency while seven legislators have been given charge of 19 wards of Bhubaneswar central constituency. Similarly, eight MLAs have been put in charge of 24 wards in Ekamra constituency.

However, Cuttack will witness a triangular contest between BJD, BJP and Congress. While the Congress campaign is being spearheaded by Mohammad Moquim, the party MLA from Barabati-Cuttack, the BJD campaign is being handled by party mayor candidate Subash Chandra Singh with assistance from district unit leaders. BJP has fielded Ollywood star Sritam Das for the post of mayor from CMC.

BJP leaders are hopeful of winning chairpersons in at least 30 ULBs while the BJD has stopped predicting numbers in this election. Freebies cannot influence urban voters who are educated, deputy leader of the BJP legislature party Bishnu Charan Das said.Government chief whip Pramila Mallick, however, dismissed optimism in the BJP camp and said that the party will do very well in the ULB elections.