Congress steps away to support trade union-backed candidates in 18 Wards 

PARADIP: Congress party not fielding more than one candidate for councillor post in the urban polls for Paradip Municipality has come as much a surprise as Aama Paradip Aama Pragati (APAP), a trade union, fielding its representatives in 18 Wards. Even those denied tickets from the ruling BJD and BJP are contesting the polls as Independent candidates, many with APAP support.

In the last urban election in 2015, Congress had won two seats even though the party had a stronghold in Paradip Municipality from 1979 to 2005. However, this year, the party’s candidate Kedar Jena will be contesting only from Ward number 4.

Exposing infighting within the BJD and BJP, its candidates denied tickets to contest have also defected to fight the elections independently. While BJD’s Saroj Parida and Jagannath Rao have filed their candidature from Ward No 19 and 18 respectively as independent candidates, BJP’s rebels are contesting from Ward Numbers 9, 11 and 12 independently.

President of district Congress unit Natabar Barik said, the party had decided to field its own candidates in six seats including five councillors posts and one chairman and accordingly party ticket has been given them to contest. “But for other wards, we will support the independent candidates. Congress is contesting for councillor position from ward no 4 but not fighting the chairman post,” Barik stated.

Independent chairman candidate of APAP Debabrata Sahoo said, “We are confident to win majority of seats in Paradip municipality urban polls because of the support of all sections of people. Our candidates will take advantage of the infighting among opposition parties in the poll.”

However, former MP and BJP leader Bibhu Prasad Tarai said intra-party conflict has been solved and local BJP leaders have united to intensify election campaign in Paradip to capture majority seats. “The hope of local independent candidates to win over Congress voters to win majority seats with support of APAP would not succeed because their votes will be divided,” he added.

