Conman forges sign of CMC chief, executes fake land deal worth Rs 1 cr

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested the proprietor of RD Group of Company, Rashmi Ranjan Dash, for allegedly cheating a retired State Bank of India (SBI) employee to the tune of Rs 1.18 crore on the promise of providing him a commercial plot in Cuttack.

Dash conned the former bank employee Antaryami Nayak by claiming that he has links with Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Ananya Das and assured him to provide a commercial plot measuring about 4,000 sq/ft at Hadia Patha in Cuttack under the discretionary quota of CDA.

The EOW’s investigation revealed that Nayak came in contact with Dash in 2021 through his younger brother Samarendra Nayak. Dash induced the complainant to purchase a commercial plot for Rs 1,18,50,000.Nayak agreed to Dash’s proposal and decided to purchase the land in the name of his wife. Between April, 2021 and November the same year, the complainant paid the amount to the accused to purchase the plot.

After receiving Rs 10 lakh in cash to process the deal, Dash obtained the signatures of Nayak’s wife on blank papers including a stamp paper. The accused later handed over the complainant a fake agreement dated April 15, 2021 executed between his wife as buyer and Ananya Das, who is the secretary-in-charge of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). Dash had also used the fake seal of CMC to hoodwink Nayak.

Dash had assured Nayak that registration of the land will be carried out on November 15, 2021 at CDA office in Cuttack. However, he did not meet Nayak in November and started avoiding him thereafter. The accused also did not refund the victim’s money.

During investigation, EOW officers ascertained that Dash’s RD Group is a ghost company which he claimed was involved in selling ayurvedic medicines. They also established that selling land under discretionary quota of CDA has been discontinued since 2013.

The EOW officers conducted searches at Dash’s office in Capital City’s Maitri Vihar area and recovered many incriminating documents including fake seals of different authorities like the CMC. They also seized the fake agreement provided to the victim.

Besides this, the agency’s officers seized some fake identity cards of the accused mentioning him as a gynaecologist working with SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery. Dash reportedly used the fake identity cards to defraud several victims.

Dash was earlier arrested by Kumbharapada police in 2016 for allegedly cheating many victims by impersonating as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and assuring them to provide jobs in Police or Revenue departments.

He had also collected money from some of the victims on the promise of providing them admission in his educational institutions.“A case was registered in this connection on Wednesday and Dash was apprehended from Bhubaneswar on the same day. Further investigation is continuing,” said a senior EOW officer.

