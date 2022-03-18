Covid sees an uptick in Odisha, experts sound alert 

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the global concern over rising Covid cases fuelled by a more mutated version of Omicron sub-type BA.2, Odisha on Thursday saw a marginal surge in new infections with 105 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. After hovering around 80 for the past five days, the cases rose by 31.25 per cent (pc) in a day with Ganjam district - the epicentre of the pandemic during the first wave in 2020 - contributing 32 cases, the highest among all districts.

The State had last recorded more than 100 cases (104) on March 10. Since then, the cases had fallen drastically to 68 cases on March 13, the lowest after March 2021. The active cases had also come down to 600. The new infections were up by 10 times in Ganjam as the number soared to 32 from three a day before. Cases in Sundargarh also rose from six to 17 during the period. No new case was reported from Ganjam on March 13. Sambalpur, Balasore and Gajapati have also been registering an average of 10 cases a day.

The test positivity rate (TPR), however, has remained below one per cent. The overall TPR was 0.23 pc even as Ganjam’s positivity rate rose to 1.59 pc.While the State Health department officials claimed the rise in cases in Ganjam was due to release of backlog of the previous day, scientists of the coronavirus genomic surveillance consortium warned to remain on constant alert.

Last week, all of the 166 samples sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) were detected to be Omicron positive with 95 pc belonging to the BA.2 sub-type. ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida said the cases are surging in some countries due to a mutated version of BA.2 sub-lineage, which is more contagious.

“Though no case of the new variant, unofficially known as BA.2.2, has been detected in India, the rise in cases is a matter of concern. We have urged the State government to send all RT-PCR positive samples for sequencing to keep a tab on emerging variants,” he said.

The Centre has also sounded high alert asking the states to go for aggressive genome sequencing and intensive surveillance following rise in cases in some countries, including China, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the cases of two days in Ganjam have reflected in Thursday’s tally. “There is no cluster outbreak in any district. CDMOs have been asked to intensify surveillance. People should not panic but need to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour,” he added.