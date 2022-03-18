STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid sees an uptick in Odisha, experts sound alert 

Since then, the cases had fallen drastically to 68 cases on March 13, the lowest after March 2021.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the global concern over rising Covid cases fuelled by a more mutated version of Omicron sub-type BA.2, Odisha on Thursday saw a marginal surge in new infections with 105 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. After hovering around 80 for the past five days, the cases rose by 31.25 per cent (pc) in a day with Ganjam district - the epicentre of the pandemic during the first wave in 2020 - contributing 32 cases, the highest among all districts.

The State had last recorded more than 100 cases (104) on March 10. Since then, the cases had fallen drastically to 68 cases on March 13, the lowest after March 2021. The active cases had also come down to 600. The new infections were up by 10 times in Ganjam as the number soared to 32 from three a day before. Cases in Sundargarh also rose from six to 17 during the period. No new case was reported from Ganjam on March 13. Sambalpur, Balasore and Gajapati have also been registering an average of 10 cases a day.

The test positivity rate (TPR), however,  has remained below one per cent. The overall TPR was 0.23 pc even as Ganjam’s positivity rate rose to 1.59 pc.While the State Health department officials claimed the rise in cases in Ganjam was due to release of backlog of the previous day, scientists of the coronavirus genomic surveillance consortium warned to remain on constant alert.

Last week, all of the 166 samples sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) were detected to be Omicron positive with 95 pc belonging to the BA.2 sub-type. ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida said the cases are surging in some countries due to a mutated version of BA.2 sub-lineage, which is more contagious. 

“Though no case of the new variant, unofficially known as BA.2.2, has been detected in India, the rise in cases is a matter of concern. We have urged the State government to send all RT-PCR positive samples for sequencing to keep a tab on emerging variants,” he said.  

The Centre has also sounded high alert asking the states to go for aggressive genome sequencing and intensive surveillance following rise in cases in some countries, including China, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the cases of two days in Ganjam have reflected in Thursday’s tally. “There is no cluster outbreak in any district. CDMOs have been asked to intensify surveillance. People should not panic but need to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Stealth Variant
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp