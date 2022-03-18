STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for cheating youth on job pretext

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  A 30-year-old man was arrested by Binjharpur police on Thursday for allegedly duping a youth of Rs 3.5 lakh on the pretext of providing him a government job.

The accused was identified as Dillip Kumar Behera of Singhpur village. As per the complaint filed by one Paramananda Sahoo of Kalyanpur village, Behera befriended him last year. Since he was educated but unemployed, the accused assured to arrange a government job for him.  

He then took Rs 3.5 lakh from Sahoo after promising to secure him a job in the State Secretariat by December last year. When Behera failed to keep his promise, Sahoo asked him to return his money. However, the accused fled the village.

Sahoo then lodged a complaint with the local police basing on which Behera was arrested from Jajpur town. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

