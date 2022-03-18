STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NGT seeks details from govt on recovery of environmental compensation

The petition was filed by Sudhanshu Sekhar Kuanr and Sambit Ranjan Kuanr of the locality in 2019.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought details from the State government regarding steps being taken to recover Rs 7.30 crore environmental compensation from 78 illegal laterite stone miners identified in Madanpur area under Ghasipura tehsil of Keonjhar district.

NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata was hearing a petition related to illegal laterite stone mining in Madanpur on Tuesday.The petition was filed by Sudhanshu Sekhar Kuanr and Sambit Ranjan Kuanr of the locality in 2019.Earlier, an NGT constituted committee after joint inspection had computed the compensation amount of Rs 7.30 crore to be recovered from the illegal miners on December 2, 2019.

The committee included representatives of Central Pollution Control Board, Kolkata, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, District Mining Officer and Divisional Commissioner, Keonjhar. The Ghasipura Tehsildar had identified 78 illegal laterite stone miners by December 20, 2021. The State counsel Samapika Mishra informed the tribunal that a total amount of Rs 2,21,746 had been recovered as on Tuesday. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Justice Saibal Dasgupta (expert member) expressed dissatisfaction as the total recovered amount was just 0.25 per cent of the Rs 7.30 crore.The bench said, “Let the State respondents file fresh affidavit indicating what steps have been taken for recovery of the remaining amount. The affidavit shall also indicate how many criminal cases have been filed against the illegal miners. The respondents shall also give a list of the dues for recovery and amount recovered against each of the illegal miners in a tabular form.”

The District Magistrate, Keonjhar along with tehsildar, Ghasipura has to be present physically before the tribunal on the next date of listing (April 29), the bench further said in its March 15 order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laterite Stone Mine NGT National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp