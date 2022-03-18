NGT seeks details from govt on recovery of environmental compensation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought details from the State government regarding steps being taken to recover Rs 7.30 crore environmental compensation from 78 illegal laterite stone miners identified in Madanpur area under Ghasipura tehsil of Keonjhar district.

NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata was hearing a petition related to illegal laterite stone mining in Madanpur on Tuesday.The petition was filed by Sudhanshu Sekhar Kuanr and Sambit Ranjan Kuanr of the locality in 2019.Earlier, an NGT constituted committee after joint inspection had computed the compensation amount of Rs 7.30 crore to be recovered from the illegal miners on December 2, 2019.

The committee included representatives of Central Pollution Control Board, Kolkata, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, District Mining Officer and Divisional Commissioner, Keonjhar. The Ghasipura Tehsildar had identified 78 illegal laterite stone miners by December 20, 2021. The State counsel Samapika Mishra informed the tribunal that a total amount of Rs 2,21,746 had been recovered as on Tuesday. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Justice Saibal Dasgupta (expert member) expressed dissatisfaction as the total recovered amount was just 0.25 per cent of the Rs 7.30 crore.The bench said, “Let the State respondents file fresh affidavit indicating what steps have been taken for recovery of the remaining amount. The affidavit shall also indicate how many criminal cases have been filed against the illegal miners. The respondents shall also give a list of the dues for recovery and amount recovered against each of the illegal miners in a tabular form.”

The District Magistrate, Keonjhar along with tehsildar, Ghasipura has to be present physically before the tribunal on the next date of listing (April 29), the bench further said in its March 15 order.