Plus II exams in offline mode from April 28  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday announced that the annual higher secondary exams (AHSE)-2022 or Plus II exams will be held in offline mode from April 28 to May 24. Over 3.2 lakh students of all the four streams of Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational Education will appear for the examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

The government said for the convenience of students in view of the heatwave condition, the examinations will be held in one sitting from 9 am and practical exams would be conducted internally by the respective higher secondary schools under the supervision of their own teachers. Stating that the government is aware of the difficulties faced by students in the last two years of Covid-19 pandemic, it said that some sympathetic steps will be taken to evaluate the students’ performance.

A weightage of 20 per cent will be given to students from their performance in the three quarter-end examinations which were conducted by the schools internally. For this purpose, their performance in the best two internal assessment tests out of the three shall be taken into account.

Two separate methods have been worked out by the Council for giving the final marks to a student. In the first method, a student’s performance will be calculated by taking into consideration 80 per cent weightage on the basis of performance in the AHSE-2022 and 20 per cent weightage from the performance in internal assessments. In the second, 100 per cent weightage on the student’s performance in the AHSE exams will be taken into consideration. The highest of the marks obtained by the students in the above two methods will be the final marks of the student.

In the last academic year, the CHSE had introduced three quarterly internal assessments after it faced problems in working out an alternative evaluation criteria for the AHSE-2021 which was scrapped in wake of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to hold physical examinations was taken after consultations with stakeholders including students, parents and teachers in February. The exam schedule and other details will be announced and communicated to higher secondary schools in the next 10 days.