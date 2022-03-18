STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Submit ATR on medical neglect in DHH: NHRC 

The petitioner alleged that casual approach of doctors at the DHH is leading to loss of life and serious medical complications for patients.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  The National Human Rights Commission has directed the Odisha Government to submit an action taken report on allegations of medical negligence at the district headquarters hospital in Balangir district which led to two pregnant women losing their fingers due to erroneous treatment by the doctors four years back.  

In a show-cause notice to the Chief Secretary on Thursday, the NHRC sought an explanation as to why compensation of Rs 2 lakh be not paid to the two victims and response regarding departmental action within six weeks from the date of issue of the order. 

The order was issued in response to a petition filed by Kalahandi-based activist Dillip Dash in February 2018. The petitioner alleged that casual approach of doctors at the DHH is leading to loss of life and serious medical complications for patients.

The complaint stated that two pregnant women - Khusbu Seth of Muribahal village and Kanti Nanda of Kanakpur were admitted to Balangir DHH in December 2017. During treatment, the doctors administered wrong injection which led to reaction in their bodies. As their fingers swelled up, they had to be surgically removed. 

As the matter came to the fore, Dash filed a petition seeking action against the erring doctors and compensation to the victims. After investigation, the NHRC directed the Chief Secretary to submit requisite information within six weeks. 

