Two officials with a mobile service provider held for online fraud

The accused managed to get the MPIN number of SBI Yono App and OTP and committed the financial fraud.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cyber police station of the Commissionerate police in Cuttack on Thursday arrested two officials of a mobile service provider for supplying activated SIM cards to fraudsters. The arrested duo - Susanta Kumar Behera and Sankar Das Adhikari - worked as assistant manager and manager of Jio office at Basta. Both are in their 30s.

DCP Prateek Singh said, a 66-year-old complaint Dr Laydeb Jena working as a visiting Professor at Ravenshaw University, had filed a complaint alleging that he received a phone call from an unknown person who impersonated himself as an official of BSNL head office to update KYC of his mobile number. For the purpose, he asked Jena to download ‘Team Viewer App’ and automatic call SMS forward App from Playstore and thereafter to pay Rs 10 through online. Believing in his version, Jena followed the instructions only to lose Rs 3,99,996 from his account without his knowledge. 

During investigation through technical analysis of call detail records, IMEI and CAF, it was found that Susanta who is working as an assistant manager in Jio office at Basta was found to have activated the SIM and committed the cybercrime. The accused managed to get the MPIN number of SBI Yono App and OTP and committed financial fraud.

“Further investigation revealed that Susant along with one of his managers Adhikari (co-accused) were indulged in supplying a huge amount of pre-activated SIMs to the fraudsters of Jamtara and Deoghar Gang of Jharkhand and Bihar,” said the DCP. 

Both have been apprehended. One Jio Lyf SIM activation mobile, 242 pre-activated Jio SIMs, 6 pre-activated VI SIMs, 34  pre-activated BSNL SIMs, three android mobile phones have been seized from their possession, he informed.

