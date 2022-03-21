STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Brisk business for printing operators in Capital city

The lifting of Covid curbs in February with two back-to-back elections have opened up opportunity to get their business back on track. 

Published: 21st March 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Iamge for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Iamge for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After bearing financial losses for almost two years due to the Covid pandemic, flex and printing press operators including graphic designers in the Capital are finally seeing a surge in their businesses because of elections. 

The lifting of Covid curbs in February with two back-to-back elections have opened up opportunities to get their business back on track. 

The printing press and graphic designers who were busy meeting the orders of candidates contesting for panchayat polls last month are again occupied with printing flex, posters, banners, pushing cards, leaflets, and other materials required by the political parties and their candidates for the urban elections. 

Some of the flex printing operators are, in fact, keeping their shutters open round the clock and printing more than 10,000 to 15,000 sq ft prints on a day to meet market demand. 

The monthly turnover which used to be around Rs 1 lakh has increased fivefold this month, said Daitari Behera of Behera Graphics in the ID market. 

He said the business was even more during panchayat elections due to the large number of candidates from the nearby areas coming to the city with flex and poster orders. 

The prices of flex printing have also been reduced by some of the operators owing to competition in the market for campaigning materials. 

Manoj Swain of SMR Advertisers in Rasulgarh said they are offering prints at a price of as low as Rs 8 per sq ft for bulk orders of flex and prints for campaigning activities. 

One of the printing operators in the city said that the candidates are spending around Rs 1 to Rs 1.2 lakh for the printing of campaign materials and branding of their campaign vans, even if most of these expenses come as sponsorship. 

Printing press owners also agreed that elections have always been a crucial business time for them as the entire ecosystem of campaigning activities is largely supported by the printing and graphics industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Pandemic Surge Elections Demand Campaign Materials
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp