Four arrested for servitor murder 

After committing the crime, the accused fled. Pratihari’s brother Narasingh lodged a complaint with Town police naming four persons as accused. 

Image for representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI: Police have arrested all the four accused involved in the murder of Krushna Chandra Pratihari, the general secretary of Suar Mahasuar Nijog of Puri temple who was gunned down on March 16.

The accused were nabbed from Berhampur in Ganjam. Sources said they are being interrogated by police at a secret facility. Pratihari, also a former member of the Shri Jagannath temple managing committee, was shot dead from point-blank range at Barabati Jagaghar (school of traditional martial arts) in Harchandi Sahi. 

After committing the crime, the accused fled. Pratihari’s brother Narasingh lodged a complaint with Town police naming four persons as accused. Puri SP K Vishal Singh had formed four teams to nab the killers. Police raided a number of hideouts in Berhampur before apprehending the accused.

Comments

