STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mental health: NHRC asks states to act

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued directives to all states, including Odisha

Published: 21st March 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Inage used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

Inage used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued directives to all states, including Odisha, to take action on its advisories on mental health care in view of the rising suicides in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic.

Adjudicating a petition filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the full bench of the Commission has asked the states to initiate measures to prevent suicides and ensure that people suffering from such issues get access to mental health care.

Tripathy had drawn the notice of the Commission to the huge number of people suffering from mental health issues due to job losses and confinement during the pandemic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC Covid Pandemic Supreme Court Mental Health
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp