Mental health: NHRC asks states to act

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued directives to all states, including Odisha, to take action on its advisories on mental health care in view of the rising suicides in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic.

Adjudicating a petition filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the full bench of the Commission has asked the states to initiate measures to prevent suicides and ensure that people suffering from such issues get access to mental health care.

Tripathy had drawn the notice of the Commission to the huge number of people suffering from mental health issues due to job losses and confinement during the pandemic.