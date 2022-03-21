Rebel trouble for parties; BJD suspends 50 leaders, BJP 12

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With only five days left for the urban local body (ULB) elections, dissidents are giving a real headache to the ruling BJD as is evident from a large number of suspensions of parties leaders and workers during the last three to four days.

The BJD has suspended more than 50 leaders at the State and local-level for anti-party activities. Most of those suspended are rebel candidates who are in the fray despite attempts by the party to persuade them to withdraw. The rebel candidates have launched hectic campaigning without heeding the warning from the party managers, sources said.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack municipal corporations are hit by dissidence the most. More than 20 leaders have been suspended from the party in Bhubaneswar alone while Cuttack accounts for nine. Six-party leaders and workers from the Mayurbhanj district were suspended on Sunday after a scuffle between two factions in front of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi at Baripada.

Party sources said that efforts are on to manage the rebel candidates and get their support for the official candidates. At many wards at least in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack municipal corporations, the contest is between the official and rebel candidates.

Stating that BJD is a disciplined party, senior spokesperson Amar Prasad Satpathy said, action has been taken against those who did not obey the instructions. He, however, said that the rebel candidates will not make any impact on the performance of the BJD in the polls.

Meanwhile, the State unit of BJP suspended 12 leaders holding different positions for “anti-party activities and violating party discipline.”