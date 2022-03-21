STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six college students drown in river after Holi revelry

Holi celebrations took a tragic turn after six youths of Badasuara village here drowned in Kharasrota river while taking bath on Friday. 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Holi celebrations took a tragic turn after six youths of Badasuara village here drowned in Kharasrota river while taking bath on Friday. The deceased were identified as Kishan Jena, Karan Jena, Subham Jena, Subrat Jena, Biswajit Jena and Bablu Jena, all students of the local college. Another youth, Amit Jena, was rescued and admitted to the hospital.

Sources said seven youths, all aged between 18 and 20 years, had gone to take bath in Kharasrota river at Bandhamunda Ghat after playing Holi in the afternoon. However, while bathing, they were swept away in the strong current of the water.

On being informed by locals, two teams of Fire Services personnel and ODRAF reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The rescue teams first recovered the body of one of the youths and later managed to rescue Amit who was rushed to the local hospital. He was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition worsened. On Saturday, the rescue teams retrieved bodies of four youths. The body of the sixth youth was recovered on Sunday morning.

Narrating his harrowing near-death experience, Amit said, “After playing Holi, seven of us went to Kharasrota river for a bath at around 2 pm. One of my friends slipped and drifted into deep water. Another friend tried to rescue him but he too was swept away. One by one, all of them drowned in a bid to rescue others. I was the last one to go to their rescue. I knew swimming and tried to reach the banks. But after some time, I became tired and started drowning.”

Amit thanked the locals and rescue teams for saving his life. After the incident, a pall of gloom descended on Badasuara village and nearby areas.
 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
