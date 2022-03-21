Titlagarh sizzles at 41.4°C

By Express News Service

Five places in Odisha recorded 40 degree Celcius or more on Sunday, with Titlagarh being the hottest at 41.4 degree Celcius.

Balangir recorded 41 degree Celcius, Angul 40.1 degree, Baripada and Boudh 40 degree each between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day.

The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.6 degree Celcius and 37.2 degree respectively. There will be no large change in maximum temperature in Odisha in next four to five days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity in a few parts of Odisha between Monday and Friday morning due to moisture availability and heating during the daytime.