Top government officials review Hockey World Cup plans

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A high-level team of Odisha government comprising Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapara and 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Friday reviewed the ongoing infrastructure projects at Rourkela ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

The top government officials took stock of the ongoing works at Birsa Munda International hockey stadium at Chhend Colony here which is scheduled to co-host the showpiece event along with Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar.

The stadium is billed to be India’s largest with a seating capacity of more than 20,000. It is being executed by the IDCO. Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma, Sports, and Youth Services Secretary R Vineel Krishna, and IDCO Managing Director Bhupender Singh Poonia were also part of the team.

Attending a review meeting at Rourkela airport, the Chief Secretary directed officials of Sundargarh administration to ensure timely completion of all ongoing projects before the mega event. The projects under the Smart City Mission include Rourkela-One, a traffic command center, tribal museum, convention hall, market complex, recreational facilities, roads, and beautification among other things.

The team also visited the government high school at Uditnagar here and reviewed the progress of the second phase high school transformation programme of the State government under the 5T Initiative.

In the first phase, 67 government high schools in Sundargarh have been transformed while efforts are underway for the transformation of another 100 in the district. Under the programme, government high schools are being given a complete facelift with the addition of facilities like smart classrooms, e-library, modern science laboratory, playground, toilet, and clean drinking water.

Among others, Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan and Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation Dr Subhankar Mohapatra were present.