Cuttack poll candidates switch to cooler times as heat hits campaigning

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The rise in mercury levels seems to have thrown campaigning of different political parties for Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) election out of gear. Empty roads and streets in the city speak volumes about the scorching heat with temperature hovering above 38 degree Celcius. Campaigning has turned out to be a tough task for the candidates and party workers, who have been forced to rework their strategies ahead of polls on March 24.They are now seen campaigning either during the morning hours or from the evening to late in the night.

Congress Mayor candidate Giribala Behera said, “We are campaigning in two phases from 8 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 11 pm now.” The ruling BJD candidate Subhas Singh prefers campaigning during morning hours and after 5 pm. “We start campaigning at 7 am and take a break at 11.30 am. We again begin our campaign after 5 pm,” said Singh.

‘Starting the campaign by 6 or 7 am in the morning and staying indoors between 11 am and 4 pm is the way of beating the heat and meeting the voters,’ said BJP’s Mayor candidate Sritam Das. Moreover, the three major political parties are now found to be holding their workers’ meeting during the evening hours.

Campaigning in this weather is almost like a punishment for all politicians who are used to air conditioners, said Akhila Odisha Jhopadi Patti Mahasangha President Brundaban Das Azad, who is contesting for the Mayor post as an Independent. “I don’t care about the prevailing heat wave conditions. I visit voters in sahis and slums while providing water to citizens during the peak time of the heat wave during the day,” said Azad.