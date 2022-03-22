In ultimate hour of grief, Odisha man shoulders son’s body for 1.5 km

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Video of a 41-year-old man reportedly forced to carry his minor son’s body on his shoulder in absence of hearse service for over 1.5 km from a hospital in Rayagada district has brought back dark memories of the Dana Majhi episode.

Surrounded by wailing relatives, Suradhar Benia was seen in the video carrying the body of his nine-year old son Akash from the district headquarters hospital to his house in Harijan Sahi in Rayagada town.

Sources say, Akash was suffering from diarrhoea since last couple of days. As his condition worsened on Sunday morning, the father took him to the DHH. Dr Rajendra Soren, who was on duty at that time, examined Akash and declared him brought dead.

Bereaved, Suradhar and his family hoped for a hearse at the hospital to carry the child but no such facility was available. After waiting for a couple of hours, he lifted the body on his shoulder and started walking towards their home followed by his family members. Following him was his wife, inconsolable in the grief of losing her son.

While Suradhar and his family claimed that they approached the DHH authorities to arrange a hearse, hospital staff denied the allegations. The district headquarters town is abuzz with activities for the urban polls and senior leaders of major political parties are frequently seen carrying out campaigns but the incident seems to have bypassed their attention.

On the other hand, Rayagada Collector Saroj Mishra said there were enough vehicles available at the DHH for Mahaprayan service and directed an inquiry into the matter. Contacted, chief district medical officer Dr Lalmohan Routray said he has ordered for a probe into the incident.

In 2016, Dana Majhi from Kalahandi district had grabbed headlines after he carried his wife’s body on his shoulder for around 12 km as no hearse was available. Following the incident, Odisha government had implemented Mahaprayan scheme.