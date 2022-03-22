Infant deaths: Health team visits Odisha's Chikaparu 

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: A health team led by in-charge chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Koraput Arun Padhi rushed to Chikaparu village in Pottangi block on Monday following the death of five infants due to various diseases in the last 15 days.

The CDMO said the team went to Chikaparu in Tala Goluru panchayat after villagers got panicked fearing the outbreak of some unknown disease. The health officials found that the five kids, aged 2-3 months, had died of pneumonia and diarrhoea. During examination, another eight children were found suffering from these diseases.

Sources said one of the ailing infants has been admitted to the community health centre (CHC) of Pottangi for treatment. A team of health personnel is camping in the village and carrying out doorstep health check-up of the infants.

A senior medical officer of Pottangi said health condition of the ailing kids is being regularly monitored and they are being provided proper treatment. The infant deaths came to light after local social activist Pratap Choudhury took up the matter with the district health administration. Choudhury urged the Koraput Collector to strengthen health services in rural areas.

Covid fight: Pat for Jindal Steel and Power

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has been honoured with CSR Excellence Award for its initiatives in supporting the community and government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. President and Group Head (CSR) of JSP Prashant Hota received the award from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the fourth edition of the CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2021 held in Mumbai recently. JSPL foundation chairperson Shallu Jindal said the Jindal Steel and Power and its social arm JSPL foundation made all efforts, including providing food to the needy during the lockdown, creating hospital facilities and supplying liquid medical oxygen to hospitals, to combat the pandemic. The award is dedicated to all frontline Covid-19 warriors and to the partnering community, Hota said. JSP officials said the company earmarked 600 oxygen beds in its Fortis OP Jindal Hospital and Research Centre at Raigarh and Tamnar in Chhattisgarh and dedicated Covid Care Centre at Angul supported with ICUs and ventilators.