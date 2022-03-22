STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lack of transparency in Supreme Court collegium proceedings: Hansaria

Published: 22nd March 2022 05:39 AM

Supreme Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Constitutional expert Vijay Hansaria on Monday questioned the lack of transparency of collegium proceedings regarding recommendation for appointment and transfer of judges despite a specific resolution of the Supreme Court. Hansaria, a senior advocate of Supreme Court, was delivering the Soudamini Pattnaik Law Lecture on ‘Judicial Independence: Perspective, Accountability and Challenges’ organised by the High Court Bar Association.

Hansaria pointed out that on October 3, 2017, the collegium of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and the four senior-most judges resolved that the resolutions and also the reasons shall be put on the website of the Supreme Court “to ensure transparency and yet maintain confidentiality in the collegium system.”

In accordance with the aforesaid decisions, the collegium resolutions have been uploaded on the website from October 3, 2017 till October 3, 2019. But no resolutions have been uploaded on the website since October 15, 2019. Instead, only statements are uploaded. None of the websites of the 25 High Courts of the country has uploaded the collegium resolutions passed by the respective High Courts. Hansaria also expressed serious concern over “drift downward” in the status of the Chief Justice and judges of the High Courts. “This needs to be stopped as the High Court is the final court for a vast majority of the country and if its stature is eroded, the independence of judiciary is at crossroads,” he said. Hansaria said the status of High Courts and Chief Justices have been diluted in recent years by their repeated transfers.

