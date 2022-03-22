STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puri servitor murder: Shooter among 6 held

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Six persons including the prime accused involved in the murder of Krushna Chandra Pratihari, the general secretary of Suar Mahasuar Nijog of Puri temple who was gunned down on March 16, have been arrested, Puri police said on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, SP K Vishal Singh said the arrested persons include mastermind of the murder Kalia Simhari and his son Dolagobinda. Kalia is the brother of Bhagban Simhari who was gunned down in a similar way at Panchayati Jagaghar in Harchandi Sahi in 2012. Muna Patra, the accused who opened fire at Krushna, besides organisers of the crime Kalu Panigrahi and Sanjib Jena have also been apprehended. Earlier, police had arrested another accused Baba Mahapatra.

Singh said police are probing all angles including revenge killing and land deal behind the murder. “The shooter was promised Rs 30 lakh to murder Krushna and given Rs 2 lakh in advance. We have recovered Rs 1.5 lakh of the supari money from Muna. Police will seek his remand for recreation of the crime scene,” he informed.

Krushna’s brother Narasingha had lodged a complaint with Town police naming six persons as the accused in the murder. The SP said three of the six accused have been arrested and efforts are underway to nab the others. The six accused were produced in court. Further investigation is underway and chargesheet will be filed in the court soon, Singh added.

Krushna, also a former member of the Shri Jagannath temple managing committee, was shot dead from point-blank range at Barabati Jagaghar in Harchandi Sahi. 

