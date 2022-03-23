STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-libraries for Odisha district bar associations

Published: 23rd March 2022

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a significant move, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday dedicated e-libraries for the district bar associations in all the 30 districts of the State including the bars in Koraput and Rourkela towns.

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion in virtual mode Chief Justice S Muralidhar said the objective of dedicating the e-libraries to the bar associations was to facilitate the young aspirants in accomplishing their ambition of becoming good lawyers.

The CJ said the e-libraries will help the budding lawyers to stay well informed with the latest judicial pronouncements of the Supreme Courts and High Courts. He was hopeful that the associations would make best use of the digital facilities.

All India Reporter (AIR) Online, Manupatra and CD-ROM version of Orissa Law Times (OLT) have been made available in the e-libraries provided to the associations. The infrastructure and the subscriptions for the journals have been provided by the HC.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Arindam Sinha highlighted the importance of e-library in the legal profession. He hoped that the provision would help young lawyers in staying updated on the developments in the field of law.

