Fostering tribal development important, says Odisha Governor

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE: It is imperative to ensure development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal during his visit to Bonda Hill on Tuesday as part of the 41-day Sri Rama Van Gaman Path Kavya Yatra. The yatra aims to collect holy water and soil from 232 places where Lord Ram stayed during his 14 year-exile.

After being received by the Bonda community with their traditional dance, the Governor collected holy water and soil from Sita Kund, where Devi Sita, according to folklore, used to take bath during her journey to Dandakaranya with Lord Ram and Laxman.

Addressing mediapersons, the Governor said he is committed towards development of tribals in 13 scheduled areas of the State.

President of the Bonda Samaj, Surendra Naik, said, "We are happy as this is the first time a Governor has visited Bonda Hill. We hope this will propel development of the area."

The yatra, which began from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu on Maha Shivaratri, will cover 6,500 km and culminate at Ayodhya on Ram Navami.

On the occasion, the Governor announced Rs 1 lakh for the Bonda women dance troupes. BSF officials were also present.

Earlier, the Governor visited the BSF headquarters at Koraput. He was welcomed by BSF IG Satish Chandra Budakoti and DIG Madan Lal, and apprised of the security arrangements and the current Left-Wing extremism situation in the area.