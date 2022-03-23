Four more held in Puri servitor murder

By Express News Service

PURI: Police have arrested four more persons for their involvement in the murder of Krushna Chandra Pratihari, the general secretary of Suar Mahasuar Nijog of Puri temple who was gunned down on March 16.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Puri SP K Vishal Singh said while three arrested persons were named in the FIR filed by Pratihari’s brother, another was apprehended for harbouring the accused. Prafulla Mahapatra, Kunmun Suar and Hari Panda were named in the complaint while Jagan Khatei of Ambapada village in Brahmagiri had provided shelter to the accused and even helped them evade police.

So far, police have arrested 10 persons for their involvement in Pratihari’s murder. Earlier on Monday, six accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

The SP further said Pratihari’s murder was a revenge killing. In 2012, Taluchha Bhagban Mahapatra alias Guna gunned down at Panchayati Jagaghar in Harchandi Sahi. Six persons including Pratihari were arrested in this connection.

However, the accused were released on bail after a year following which family members of servitor Guna were waiting for a chance to settle scores with Pratihari. Mastermind of the murder and Guna’s brother Kalia Simhari and his son Dolagobinda Simhari were earlier arrested by police.