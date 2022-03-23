Odisha: Arrested Chilika MLA used fake number plate on vehicle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expelled BJD MLA Prasanta Jagadev who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly ramming his vehicle into a crowd in front of the Banpur block office on March 12, had used a ‘fake’ number plate.

Police said during investigation it came to fore that the number plate on Jagadev’s vehicle was fake. As changing the number plate of a vehicle is a serious offence, the MLA will be also charged with forgery.

Police took custody of the Chilika MLA soon after he was discharged from a private hospital in the State Capital. He was produced before the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar and lodged in Banpur jail on transit remand.

At least 22 persons, including 10 police personnel, were injured when the MLA drove his SUV into a large gathering at the local block office where the block chairperson election was underway on March 12. Enraged over the incident, people present at the spot attacked Jagadev. He was thrashed with sticks and lathis, while the mob damaged his car. The injured MLA was rescued by the police and admitted to a hospital here for treatment. ​The MLA has been booked under various criminal charges including attempt to murder.