STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC directs State government to enhance capacity of jails

The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to come up with proposals along with deadlines to enhance the capacity of jails.

Published: 23rd March 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to come up with proposals along with deadlines to enhance the capacity of jails.

While hearing a PIL, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik instructed the government to inform the court on the exact time schedule by which the present individual capacity of the jails will be enhanced including the severely congested jails of Bhadrak, Baliguda, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Koraput and Balasore. The details on such proposals has to be placed before it on May 17, the date fixed for next hearing on the PIL. “From the chart presented to the court it is seen that in the two jails at Jajpur and Baliguda, the overcrowding is still in excess of 100 per cent whereas in some others it ranges from 50 per cent to 100 per cent. Eight prisons have 20 per cent to 50 per cent,” the bench observed. 

There are 87 jails in the State. “It appears that the committee set up by the court has been holding regular meetings and this has helped somewhat to tackle the problem. Yet, much more needs to be done”, the bench also observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha jails
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp