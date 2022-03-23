STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior political leaders hit Cuttack streets

Road shows by senior political leaders marked the last day of campaigning in Cuttack.

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Road shows by senior political leaders marked the last day of campaigning in Cuttack. BJD’s Mayor candidate Subhas Singh and chairman of Odisha Film Development Corporation Kuna Tripathy offered prayers at the Katak Chandi temple and took out a road show.  

“Development of the Millennium city speaks volumes about the welfare measures undertaken by the BJD government. The drama by the opponents will work no more. People are seeing what BJD is doing for the city. They want to take it forward,” said Singh.

Congress candidate Giribala Behera campaigned in several wards in a rickshaw while appealing to people to support her in the ‘decisive’ fight against corruption and misrule in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).  “I have been raising my voice against gross irregularities, corruption and misrule in CMC. People here have made up their mind for a change,” said Behera while accusing the BJD of using money and power to win the elections and assuring a transparent council if she is elected as Mayor.

Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim was also found walking through main markets in the city along with his party workers while appealing to vote for party candidates.

The BJP also made a last ditch effort to woo the voters. Senior BJP leader Prithiviraj Harichandan and former DGP Prakash Mishra took out a road show in the city along with party’s candidate Sritam Das. The BJP leaders appealed to voters to cast their vote in favour of their party candidates for all-round development of the Millennium city. Corporator candidates of all parties too resorted to high-pitch campaigning in their respective wards.
 

