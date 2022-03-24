Elaborate arrangements in place for Cuttack civic body elections

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: All measures have been put in place for the smooth conduct of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) polls on Thursday.

A total 4,50,759 voters will exercise their franchise in 449 polling booths across the 59 wards of CMC. Elections are being held for 59 corporator posts and a mayor post. While 256 candidates are in fray for corporator post from the 59 wards, 16 candidates including seven belonging to political parties and nine independents are contesting for Mayor post.

CMC election officer Bijay Kumar Khandayatray said as many as 521 polling parties have been deployed for smooth conduct of the polls. While six pink polling booths have been set up in wards 1, 6, 9, 16, 46 and 47 which will be managed by women officials, five model polling booths having modern amenities too have been established in wards 1, 6, 9, 46 and 47. Special arrangements have also been made to facilitate differently-abled voters.