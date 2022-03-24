STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Kidnapped’ Odisha girl dies of injuries, family alleges murder

Mystery shrouds the death of a 20-year-old girl who was reportedly kidnapped from Chanchadapalli village on Monday night.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Mystery shrouds the death of a 20-year-old girl who was reportedly kidnapped from Chanchadapalli village on Monday night. The girl, Minakhi Adhikari of Sorada town, was staying at her uncle’s place in Chanchadapalli within Gangapur police limits since around last one month.

She was allegedly kidnapped by bike-borne miscreants in the night and on Tuesday, admitted to Bhanjanagar hospital in a critical condition. Minakhi succumbed to injuries during treatment. Police have detained a youth who admitted the girl to the hospital.

In her complaint, Minakhi’s aunt Susama Nayak alleged that her niece was murdered in a planned manner. A youth of Jagannathprasad was in a relation with Minakhi and used to visit Chanchadapalli frequently. “In the night, four youths on two motorcycles reached our house and called Minakhi outside.

All our family members were having dinner at that time. When my niece did not return, we launched a frantic search but could not trace her,” Susama stated in her FIR. She further alleged that the multiple injuries on Minakhi’s body indicate that it was a case of murder.

Sources said police have detained a youth, stated to be Minakhi’s boyfriend, for questioning. The detained youth reportedly told police that he and Minakhi were travelling on a motorcycle when they met with an accident, resulting in injuries to her.

Refusing to reveal the identity of the youth, Gangapur IIC Dev Kumar Gamang said police have registered a murder case. “Investigation is underway to ascertain whether it was a case of accident or murder. Besides, police are verifying the allegation of Minakhi being kidnapped,” the IIC added. After autopsy, Minakhi’s body was handed over to her family members for cremation.

