STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Anganwadi centres to reopen from March 28

The School and Mass Education department issued fresh guidelines on Wednesday for reopening of the facilities in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Anganwadis
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Anganwadi centres that had remained closed since April last year in wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen from March 28. The centres will function from 7.30 am to 9.30 am for 25 days a month.

The School and Mass Education department issued fresh guidelines on Wednesday for reopening of the facilities in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.  As per the guidelines, snacks and hot cooked meals will be served to the preschoolers (age group of 3 to 6) in a manner that sitting arrangements ensure safe distance of 6 ft between the children. For students who are unable to attend the centres, ration in lieu of hot cooked meals and eggs will be provided to them at their doorsteps. 

Pre-school education as per the Nua Arunima curriculum will also be resumed and outdoor activities would be promoted. Similarly, health checkups, nutrition and health education will also continue for the students.

In a letter to all collectors, Director of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Aravind Agarwal said facilities for handwash and sanitising should be made at the entrance of all anganwadi centres and children will be motivated to wash hands for 20 seconds by the anganwadi workers. The premises should be cleaned and sanitised prior to reopening besides, children and staff encouraged to wear masks throughout their stay at the centres.

While entry of outsiders to anganwadi centres is restricted, pregnant and nursing mothers will visit the centres for availing ICDS services. Besides, adolescent girls will be administered iron-folic acid tablets during the Kishori Diwas every Saturday at the centres. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi Odisha anganwadi
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp