Odisha's Anganwadi centres to reopen from March 28

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Anganwadi centres that had remained closed since April last year in wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen from March 28. The centres will function from 7.30 am to 9.30 am for 25 days a month.

The School and Mass Education department issued fresh guidelines on Wednesday for reopening of the facilities in adherence to Covid-19 protocols. As per the guidelines, snacks and hot cooked meals will be served to the preschoolers (age group of 3 to 6) in a manner that sitting arrangements ensure safe distance of 6 ft between the children. For students who are unable to attend the centres, ration in lieu of hot cooked meals and eggs will be provided to them at their doorsteps.

Pre-school education as per the Nua Arunima curriculum will also be resumed and outdoor activities would be promoted. Similarly, health checkups, nutrition and health education will also continue for the students.

In a letter to all collectors, Director of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Aravind Agarwal said facilities for handwash and sanitising should be made at the entrance of all anganwadi centres and children will be motivated to wash hands for 20 seconds by the anganwadi workers. The premises should be cleaned and sanitised prior to reopening besides, children and staff encouraged to wear masks throughout their stay at the centres.

While entry of outsiders to anganwadi centres is restricted, pregnant and nursing mothers will visit the centres for availing ICDS services. Besides, adolescent girls will be administered iron-folic acid tablets during the Kishori Diwas every Saturday at the centres.