Odisha: Short budget session likely to be stormy

Besides, hike in the prices of petroleum products and unsold paddy of the farmers will also be raised.

Published: 25th March 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Legislative Assembly

Odisha Legislative Assembly. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The six-day budget session of the Assembly beginning on Friday is likely to be stormy with the Opposition BJP and Congress ready to attack the BJD over the issue of alleged involvement of some ruling party bigwigs in the murder of cameraman Manas Ranjan Swain.

Besides, the unprecedented violence during panchayat elections and unruly behaviour of expelled BJD MLA from Chilika Prashanta Jagadev in front of Banpur block office during which he ran over his car on a crowd leaving several persons injured, will be the major issues during the session.

Opposition chief whip and senior BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi told mediapersons that the alleged involvement of some ruling party ministers in the murder of the cameraman will be raised by the party in the House during the session.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said that the unprecedented violence during the panchayat elections, deteriorating law and order situation and alleged involvement of ministers in the murder of the cameraman will be the major issues during the session. Besides, hike in the prices of petroleum products and unsold paddy of the farmers will also be raised.

