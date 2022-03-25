Odisha urban polls record 65 per cent turnout

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 65 per cent (pc) of voters exercised their franchise in the urban elections held after nine years across 106 local bodies including municipal corporations, municipalities and notified area councils (NACs). Among the three municipal corporations where elections were held, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) recorded the highest 65 pc polling while Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) recorded a low turnout of 50 pc and 47 pc respectively.

Though the elections were largely incident free, clashes between workers of rival political parties were witnessed in some places. Bhadrak district administration clamped section 144 in Dhamnagar NAC from 9.30 pm to 5 am on Friday as tension mounted over stabbing of a youth in front of a booth during the polls on Thursday. Public gathering of more than five persons has been prohibited after the incident.

Similarly, BJD and BJP fought a pitched battle inside Dhenkanal town police station. They had come to the police station over an earlier incident. According to reports, three BJP workers were injured in a clash in front of the party’s office in Chikiti NAC. Four motorcycles and a car belonging to BJP leaders were damaged in the incident.

Besides, tension flared up at Ankuli Bauri Sahi under Ward 40 of BeMC after an EVM was found inside a car parked outside booth number 233 in the city. Normalcy returned after authorities clarified that the machine was kept on standby to be used in case any machine malfunctioned.

Supporters of some candidates were reportedly found distributing money among the voters at different booths in the State. Reports reaching here said that Pradip Meher, a relative of BJD MLA from Patnagarh Saroj Meher, was thrashed by BJP supporters when he was found distributing cash among the voters in front of booth number 1, 2 and 3 in Kolapada area. Besides, several persons were injured when BJD and Congress workers clashed in front of booth number 14 and 15 over alleged booth rigging. BJD supporters staged a dharna in front of the booth alleging that Congress workers were intimidating the voters.

Allegations of distribution of money were also made in Baliguda NAC of Kandhamal district. Some persons were found distributing money to voters in front of the government high school which was converted to a booth in the area. A person was also beaten up in Ward 53 in Cuttack city by a rival group for allegedly distributing money. He was later handed over to the police. State Election Commissioner (SEC) AP Padhi told mediapersons that election for the post of chairperson in Nabarangpur municipality was held up because of errors in the ballot papers. Election will be held there on Friday. He said that polling was delayed in some places because of glitches in EVMs initially. However, polling continued smoothly thereafter.

The SEC said that reports have been sought from district collectors where violent incidents and irregularities took place. Decision on re-polling will be taken based on reports of the collectors, he added.

Meanwhile, 73 candidates have been elected uncontested in different local bodies. Of them, 69 are from BJD, two independents and one each of BJP and Congress.