Sambalpur University signs MOU with NCB for research collaboration

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to pave way for research and collaboration related to Cement Industry in India, the Sambalpur University (SU) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) in Ballabgarh.

The MoU was signed between the registrar of Sambalpur University, Nruparaj Sahu and the director general of NCB, B N Mohapatra, in presence of the vice-chancellor of the varsity, Sanjiv Mittal, faculty members and students.

Placement officer of Sambalpur University, Chinmaya Purohit said, “With the signing of this MoU, the varsity will not only enter into research collaboration with NCB, but also facilitate exchange programme for students and faculty. This will go a long way in providing better opportunities to the students for summer internship and placement in cement industry across the country.”

The NCB, which is a premier body under the administrative control of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, serves as the nodal agency for providing necessary support to the government for formulation of policy and planning related to growth and development of cement industry.

The NCB also offers a Diploma course in Cement and Building Material which can benefit students of the varsity after post graduation.