STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sambalpur University signs MOU with NCB for research collaboration

The NCB also offers a Diploma course in Cement and Building Material which can benefit students of the varsity after post graduation. 

Published: 25th March 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur University

Sambalpur University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to pave way for research and collaboration related to Cement Industry in India, the Sambalpur University (SU) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) in Ballabgarh.

The MoU was signed between the registrar of Sambalpur University, Nruparaj Sahu and the director general of NCB, B N Mohapatra, in presence of the vice-chancellor of the varsity, Sanjiv Mittal, faculty members and students.

Placement officer of Sambalpur University, Chinmaya Purohit said, “With the signing of this MoU, the varsity will not only enter into research collaboration with NCB, but also facilitate exchange programme for students and faculty. This will go a long way in providing better opportunities to the students for summer internship and placement in cement industry across the country.”

The NCB, which is a premier body under the administrative control of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, serves as the nodal agency for providing necessary support to the government for formulation of policy and planning related to growth and development of cement industry.

The NCB also offers a Diploma course in Cement and Building Material which can benefit students of the varsity after post graduation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur University
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp