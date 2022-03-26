STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress boycotts Odisha Governor’s address

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the House after a gap of one year

Published: 26th March 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Budget session in progress at Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The six-day Budget session of the Assembly started on a stormy note on Friday with the Congress members boycotting the Governor’s address even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the House after a gap of one year. However, the BJP members did not create any ruckus during the Governor’s address and were present in the House. The Chief Minister had been attending different sessions of the Assembly virtually since Covid-19 pandemic started except in February, 2021 when he was present in the House during the Governor’s address in the Budget session.

Naveen also chaired a meeting of the BJD Legislature Party on the Assembly premises before the session started. He advised the treasury bench members on how to face the Opposition, which had announced to corner the government over the rise in poll-related violence and the alleged involvement of two ministers in cameraman Manas Swain’s murder case.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha told mediapersons after the meeting that  the BJD will raise the issue of Central negligence towards Odisha, rise in the prices of petroleum products and essential items during the session.

Earlier, Congress boycotted the Governor’s address opposing the State government’s decision to present a vote on account in the House instead of a full budget. “You have decided to bring a vote-on-account without any reason though the model code of conduct has been lifted. Generally, vote-on-account is brought during general elections, but you have done this time deliberately,” leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra told mediapersons. The CLP which met on Friday decided to raise the unprecedented violence during the panchayat elections, deteriorating law and order situation and anti-farmer policies of the government during the session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha governor Congress
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp