STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Expelled BJD legislator Jagadev’s seat continues to be in treasury bench

The Congress leader asked the Speaker whether he was informed by the BJD about the development.

Published: 26th March 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expelled BJD legislator Prashanta Jagadev is yet to be declared as a non-attached member in the Assembly despite his suspension from the party over three months back for assaulting a BJP worker in front of the NAC office at Balugaon in September, 2021.

The ruling BJD had announced last week that the MLA was automatically expelled from the party as his suspension was not lifted for three months. The announcement came after Jagadev ran over his car into a crowd in front of the block office on March 12 injuring more than 20 persons.

However, his status in the House remains unchanged as the BJD is yet to inform the Speaker of the Assembly regarding his suspension and subsequent automatic expulsion from the party. His seat in the Assembly has been allocated in the BJD block, though it should have been changed.

The issue was raised in the Assembly by leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra. The Congress leader asked the Speaker whether he was informed by the BJD about the development. After repeated queries by Mishra, the Speaker said that he has not received any such letter.

The Speaker, however, said that he received a communication from Khurda SP on March 23 about the arrest of the Chilika MLA. Jagadev was arrested at Bhubaneswar on March 22 and is lodged in the Banpur sub-jail in Khurda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashanta Jagadev BJD NAC
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp