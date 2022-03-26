STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Local governments, PRIs key to achieve SDGs: Experts

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through his video message lauded the efforts of CYSD for catalysing the development process in rural and tribal pockets.

Published: 26th March 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Activating local governments and members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) is key to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs), opined experts here on Friday. “PRI members should be involved and an integral approach adopted to achieve the SDGs,” said additional secretary of Panchayati Raj Ministry Chandrasekhar Kumar during a panel discussion on ‘Localising SDGs: Activating the Local Self-Governments, Panchayat Bodies’ on the 40th Foundation Day of Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD). 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through his video message lauded the efforts of CYSD for catalysing the development process in rural and tribal pockets. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute director AB Ota said the mandate of decentralisation of SDGs calls for priority attention towards tribal regions. CYSD co-founder Jagadananda said the State government, civil societies, corporate and business houses and other stakeholders should work for localising SDGs to fast track Odisha’s SDG 2030 agenda. 

He pointed out that though Odisha’s performance in achieving the SDGs has increased by 10 points in 2020, it still remains among bottom five states. Emphasising on the need for involving local self governments in understanding SDGs, director general of Indian Institute of Public Administration SN Tripathy said with a new set of urban and rural local bodies, Odisha has immense potential to carry out the planning and implementation at grassroots level. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchayati Raj Institutions sustainable development goals
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp