Mercury to remain 2 to 3 degree Celsius above normal in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above normal day time temperature at many places in interior Odisha during next four to five days. The maximum temperature is likely to remain 2 degree to 3 degree Celsius above normal during the period. On Friday, Boudh was the hottest at 41 degree Celsius, followed by Balangir 40.5 degree and Titlagarh 40 degree between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 36.3 degree and 36 degree respectively during the period. Bhubaneswar had recorded 35.6 degree Celsius and neighbouring Cuttack 35 degree on Thursday.

“Maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal in interior districts as dry weather is prevailing in Odisha. There will be no major change in maximum temperature in the State during the next four to five days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at one or two places in coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts on Saturday. The IMD has forecast dry weather in the State between March 27 and 29.