Odisha: Disconnection of electricity hits water supply, villagers block road

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A large numbers of villagers blocked the Kendrapara-Chandabali State highway at Aul on Friday demanding restoration of water supply disrupted due to disconnection of power. The agitators alleged that water supply in many villages of Aul block has been hit since the last one week as the electricity officials have disconnection power supply over nonpayment of bills.

All the pumping stations near overhead water tanks in Chandiagada panchayat have become non-operational due to disconnection of power by the Central Electricity Supply Company (CESCO). This has disrupted supply of water and the situation is likely to worsen in next few days if the electricity supply is not restored soon, said Ramesh Haldar of Malapatana village.

There are many villagers who are suffering in absence of electricity despite paying their bills. Retired school teacher of Malapatana Sanatan Mishra said, “I am paying electricity bills regularly. But the CESCO officials have disconnected power of the entire village. Already reeling under water crisis this summer, the power cut has added to the woes of villagers.”

Contacted, sub-divisional officer of CESCO, Aul Ganesh Hemram said power supply to many villages has been snapped due to non-payment of electricity bills. “We urged the villagers to pay their dues several times. But most of the villagers did not pay any heed. We will restore power supply soon as villagers have promised to pay the dues within a week,” he added.